UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 560,250 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up 4.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.25% of UBS Group worth $807,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,947,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in UBS Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,724,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UBS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.91. 4,674,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.