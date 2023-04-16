Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,187 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWLVW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,728. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Featured Articles

