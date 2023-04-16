TrueUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $987.55 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $987.55 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,709,633 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

