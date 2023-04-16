Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $158.35 million and $627,498.21 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,323,065 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

