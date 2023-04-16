Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 516 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOND opened at $92.62 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

