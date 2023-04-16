Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $374.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average of $347.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

