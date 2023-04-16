Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company stock opened at $387.77 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

