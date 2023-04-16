Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

