TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 371,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Danske cut TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TORM by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.24. TORM has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.82%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

