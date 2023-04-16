Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TOPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:TOPS remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 316,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

