Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.13 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00007806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.09 billion and $31.13 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,349.99 or 0.99987816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.34034403 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $29,476,274.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

