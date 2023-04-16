Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.98 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and $28.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00007732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00029470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,227.95 or 1.00002806 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33158831 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $29,489,931.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

