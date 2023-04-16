Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

