Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
