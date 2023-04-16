Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tio Tech A Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIOA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,980. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIOA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the fourth quarter worth $5,197,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tio Tech A by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tio Tech A by 178.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

