thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.5 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $7.92 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.87. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

