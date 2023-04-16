Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,030 shares during the period. Thryv accounts for 6.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 2.54% of Thryv worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,447,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Thryv by 199.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 342,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 58.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 69.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 321,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.03. Thryv had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $279.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
