Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,030 shares during the period. Thryv accounts for 6.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 2.54% of Thryv worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,447,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Thryv by 199.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 342,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 58.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 69.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 321,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Trading Down 1.6 %

THRY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 94,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.03. Thryv had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $279.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

