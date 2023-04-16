Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $363.29 million and $10.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.06 or 1.00057642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0364666 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,744,688.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

