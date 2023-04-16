Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Up 173.5% in March

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of TBLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 246,112 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

