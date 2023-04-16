Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Up 173.5% in March

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TBLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $16.80.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
