The Weir Group PLC (WEGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0961 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.53) to GBX 2,134 ($26.43) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.91) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,760 ($21.80) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

