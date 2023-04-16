The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

