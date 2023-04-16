The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 1.7 %

PGR opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.13.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

