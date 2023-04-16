The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

