The Graph (GRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $105.94 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $105.94 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,631,145,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,376,205 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

