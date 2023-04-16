The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

JBHIF stock opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. JB Hi-Fi has a 1-year low of C$33.07 and a 1-year high of C$33.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.07.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

