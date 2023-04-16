The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
JBHIF stock opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. JB Hi-Fi has a 1-year low of C$33.07 and a 1-year high of C$33.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.07.
About JB Hi-Fi
