The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

JBHIF stock opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. JB Hi-Fi has a 1-year low of C$33.07 and a 1-year high of C$33.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.07.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

About JB Hi-Fi

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.