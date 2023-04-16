The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Target Price to $4.50

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $393.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

