TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGVC remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

