TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Trading Up 1.6 %

TFII stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 130,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

