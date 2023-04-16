Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

