Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 408.2% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 124,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,073. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

Insider Transactions at Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,975,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,171,346.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,662,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,282,948. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

