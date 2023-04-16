Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 624,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,949.0 days.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

THNPF remained flat at $22.59 on Friday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THNPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Technip Energies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.