Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TWODY remained flat at $14.42 on Friday. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 7.23%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.