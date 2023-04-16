Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWODF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 111 ($1.37) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.20.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

