Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,271 shares during the quarter. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.3% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 7.51% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,289 shares in the company, valued at $572,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $71,406.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,096 shares of company stock worth $746,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 162,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,588. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

