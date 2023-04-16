Susquehanna Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.89.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,279.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
