Susquehanna Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,279.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

