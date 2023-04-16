SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com cut SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.69.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Read More

