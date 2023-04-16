Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $140,394.60

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $140,394.60 and approximately $5.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023380 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018360 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,386.19 or 1.00046376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036656 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.