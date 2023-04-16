Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $140,394.60

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $140,394.60 and approximately $5.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007791 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030655 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023380 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018360 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,386.19 or 1.00046376 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Substratum
Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Substratum
