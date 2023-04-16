Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $291.76 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.45.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

