Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

STRM stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

