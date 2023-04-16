Stratis 1-Day Volume Hits $5.60 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $90.14 million and $5.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.50 or 0.06900140 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00063094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,153,311 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.