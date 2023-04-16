STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.75 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $99.75 million and approximately $19.12 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00029568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,281.85 or 1.00030128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05506495 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $34,883,234.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.