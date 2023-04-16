StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
About The LGL Group
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.