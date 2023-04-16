StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

