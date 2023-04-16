StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

