StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 3.4 %

Gaia stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

