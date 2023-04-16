StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Down 3.4 %
Gaia stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
