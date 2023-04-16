Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 427,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.