Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.92.
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 427,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.