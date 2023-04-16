Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.7 %

MKC opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

