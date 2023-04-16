Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 659,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of STVN traded down €0.62 ($0.67) on Friday, hitting €26.81 ($29.14). 162,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,625. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.44. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a one year high of €27.81 ($30.23).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

