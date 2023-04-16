Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 220,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

SBT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 15,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,631. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sterling Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

