STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -643.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.74. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

