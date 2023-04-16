Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.16 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $111.90 million and $2.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,365.32 or 1.00027616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,863,054,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,863,054,531.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02888228 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,086,494.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.